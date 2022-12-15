Ice brings Skyway bridge to a standstill

Freezing rain causing all kinds of havoc on the QEW this morning.

A number of collisions were reported through the region but an accident on the Toronto bound lanes of the Garden City Skyway brought traffic to a halt.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. as the freezing rain was falling.

A couple vehicles collided and blocked all lanes of the Toronto bound traffic.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and the Fort Erie bound lanes were also closed.

That stopped all salting trucks from getting over the bridge.

When they finally were able to open the Fort Erie bound lanes a pair of tractor trailers tried to go down but the ice caused the two to jackknife on the bridge and close all Fort Erie bound lanes again.

As a result of the issues on the bridge all in town routes were also backed up all morning.

Traffic is now finally moving in both directions but anyone on the road is being asked to extra caution and watch for ice.