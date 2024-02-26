Ice Cube set to take stage at Meridan Centre in St. Catharines

A legendary rapper is coming to the Meridan Centre.

Ice Cube takes the stage in St. Catharines on May 2.

Ice Cube rose to fame as a member of N.W.A alongside Dr. Dre in the late 80's and went on to sell more than 10 million albums during his solo career.

Tickets go on sale Friday March 1st at 10:00a.m. and range from $69.50-$129.50

If you are a member of the Meridian Centre’s ‘In the Know’ newsletter there are presales happening February 28 and 29 at 10 a.m.