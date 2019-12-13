IceDog goalie stable and recovering after successful surgery

The Niagara Ice Dog's goalie affectionately known as Tuck is recovering after a terrifying moment at last night's game against the London Knights.

One minute into the second period, 17 year old Tucker Tynan's leg was sliced open by a skate.

The skate hit a major artery in the teens leg and spectators watched in horror as blood began spilling onto the ice.

Paramedics and trainers rushed on to the ice to help him before he was taken to hospital for a multi-hour surgery.

IceDog officials say the surgery was successful and he is now in stable condition.

The Ontario Hockey League cancelled the game after the accident.

Tickets will either be refunded or can be exchanged for the rescheduled game.

The IceDogs will offer an update on Tynan later this morning.