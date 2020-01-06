IceDogs busy today as captain returns from Czech Republic, Kyen Sopa dealt to Erie Otters

The captain of the Niagara IceDogs landed at Pearson Airport today fresh off his game winning goal at the IIHF World Junior Championships.

Akil Thomas said the last 24 hours have been crazy.

TSN

"On the bench I was thinking I'm going to get one more shift out here and I'm going to score. That's what I was thinking the whole period; I just had a feeling I was going to score."

Thomas scored late in the third period to secure the 4-3 comeback win for Canada.

IceDogs coach Billy Burke tells CKTB he's absolutely thrilled for the young centreman, saying "It's one of those instant classic World Junior moments. It couldn't have happened to a better guy."

Today the IceDogs also announcing the trade of Kyen Sopa to the Erie Otters in exchange for 2nd & 8th round picks in the 2022 draft, along with a 3rd round pick in 2023.

Coach Burke says "it's a sad day for us anytime you have to move out a key piece that you've grown close to over the past year and a half", adding "we wish Kyen the best and we're going to miss him."

It's been a productive year for Sopa who has already matched his point total from last season in 25 fewer games.

IceDogs General Manager Joey Burke says the Swiss-born forward perhaps the greatest import pick the club has ever had.

The move is designed to help the team acquire draft picks to solidify their future.

Going forward, teams in the OHL have until Thursday to work out trades involving overagers.

The trade deadline for anyone else on the roster is Friday, January 10th.