IceDogs deal still awaits league approval

We are still waiting for the Ontario Hockey League to confirm the sale of the Niagara IceDogs.

Bill and Denise Burke announced last week that they had reached a deal to sell the club to Brantford businessman Darren DeDobbelaer.

The deal is expected to be finalized by the OHL board of governors as early as next week.

There is also word that Wayne Gretzky may be involved as a minority owner.

Financial details of the deal have been released.

Click HERE to listen to Rod Mawhood talk about the latest details.

