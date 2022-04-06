IceDogs GM and Head Coach suspended indefinitely

The Niagara IceDogs General Manager and Head Coach have been suspended indefinitely by the Ontario Hockey League.

Joey and Billy Burke along with the team were also fined a combined $150,000 after an investigation into a conversation on WhatsApp.

The league says the conduct, displayed on the transcripts of the March 6, 2022 conversation, is prejudicial to the welfare of the OHL as it violates the Leagues’ Harassment & Abuse / Diversity Policy and also runs counter to the OHL’s Onside program which emphasizes the importance of demonstrating respect for women through actions and words.

The two will be able to apply for reinstatement no sooner than June 1, 2024.

At that point the Commissioner will assess whether they have successfully completed counselling and education to ensure that there will be no additional violations of League rules, policies, or expected conduct.

