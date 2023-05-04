IceDogs GM suspended for two years and two players kicked out of league after bullying investigation

The Niagara IceDogs General Manager has been suspended for two years and two players have been kicked out of the league.

The Ontario Hockey League announcing the penalties this afternoon for what they call a "violation of league policies including the Maltreatment, Bullying and Harassment Protection and Prevention Policy and our Code of Conduct."

It all ties to an independent investigation involving Joshua Rosenzweig and team captain Landon Cato.

The two were found to have violated the policy.

Rosenzweig and Cato have permanently lost the privilege to participate in the OHL.

Over the course of the investigation the league says they instructed team owner and general manager Darren DeDobbelaer to keep the process confidential and not speak with the players or others about it.

The OHL says DeDobbelaer violated that directive and has now been suspended from acting as team General Manager for two seasons to June 1, 2025.

The team has also been fined $100,000 and will forfeit their first selection in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection draft.

The league says the protection of players on and off the ice is the paramount concern of the OHL. Violations of the OHL Code of Conduct or the Maltreatment Policy, most importantly, puts player safety and experience at risk and impacts the reputation of our teams, league and of the sport of hockey.

