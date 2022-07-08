IceDogs name the clubs new Head Coach

The Niagara IceDogs have announced their new Head Coach.

Daniel Fitzgerald has been named the 6th head coach in team history.

Fitzgerald spent the last four years as Head Coach of the Brantford 99ers in the OJHL.

Prior to that he served as the bench boss of the St. Catharines Falcons.

Fitzgerald says he is excited to get started, “I am honoured to be named the Head Coach of the Niagara IceDogs and I can't wait to get to work with our players and staff as we develop a winning culture.”

Further staffing announcements are expected in the coming weeks.