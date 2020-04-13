Iconic red ponchos helping keep local healthcare workers safe



Hornblower is stepping up to help our local hospitals.

The tourist attraction posting on its Facebook page some of the red ponchos worn by passengers on their boats are now being used by front line health care workers.

Hornblower officials writing, " Seeing as we are not using our distinctive red ponchos to protect people from the mighty mist of Niagara Falls, we wanted to put them to good use. An initial delivery of 2,750 are on their way to Niagara Health to help protect our front-line health-care workers."

