ICU nurse who lives in Niagara says expired masks and unpaid leaves are now part of the job

An ICU nurse who lives in Niagara is speaking out as we enter the 10th month of the pandemic about working conditions, including having to wear expired masks.

The mother of two, who lives in Niagara but works at a hospital just outside of the region, approached CKTB to share some of the issues she is facing.

The nurse, who does not want to be named, says unpaid leaves are a big issue right now, after the Ontario government changed a directive to pay healthcare workers who are exposed to COVID-19 to isolate.

Currently if a nurse is exposed to COVID at work they are sent home for two weeks, unpaid, to isolate, even if they test negative for the virus.

If they test positive, they can apply for WSIB.

The ICU nurse says the unpaid leaves have made a bad situation worse, especially when it comes to morale.

Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch has written to Health Minister Christine Elliott to reverse the decision.

She says only limited PPE is available to staff and sometimes they are even wearing expired masks.

"The inconsistencies are frustrating. Not all staff having access to a proper N95 mask for isolation protection. Some N95s being expired, but staff not told what part is expired. Is it the mask or the rubber straps or both? We are just told to use them, that's all there is. "

She says emotional burnout is a huge factor right now, and she's tired of trying to convince people the virus is a real threat to their health.