ICYMI | Secondary school parents can apply for one time payment on January 11th

In case you missed it, late last month the Ford Government announced plans that parents of secondary school students will be able to apply for a one-time $200 payment per child to help offset education costs during the second wave of the pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford reiterated the news today in a tweet.

Secondary school parents who want to apply for the payment will be able to on the government's Support for Learner's website starting January 11th.

The government has said the money will be deposited directly into parents' bank accounts approximately two weeks after their application is approved.

The payment will be available to parents of students aged 13 through until Grade 12.