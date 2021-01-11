ICYMI | This is Christmas tree collection week in Niagara
In case you forgot, it's Christmas tree collection week in Niagara.
The Region will be collecting your trees until January 15th on your regular collection day.
They're remidning you that anything wrapped in plastic or buried in the snow will not be collected.
Trees need to be to the curb before 7 a.m.
If you're getting rid of an artificial tree, call the region's large item pick up.
