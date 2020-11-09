If you're taking the train, and can't wear a mask new rules go into effect today



If you're planning on taking a train anywhere in Canada and you can't wear a mask for medical reasons, be prepared to show proof you require an exemption.

Via Rail's new no-mask policy goes into effect today.

It requires any individual with a medical condition or disablity that makes it difficult to wear a mask to provide an official medical certificate from a healthcare provider along with an identification card.

The medical certificate must include the condition that prevents the individual in question from masking up, must be on the official letterhead of the provider and must include the provider's full name, license number and phone number.

Via notes "as masks are mandated by Transport Canada, failure to comply with these requirements will be considered misconduct that may result in sanctions and/or denial of boarding."