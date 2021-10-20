Ikea plans return to St. Catharines with small 'Design Studio' location

Ikea is returning to St. Catharines, but in a different format.

Representatives for the Swedish furniture company have announced plans to open smaller 'Design Studio' locations in St. Catharines, Brampton, and London.

These smaller stores let customers design and order furniture by scheduling a session with an Ikea designer or by using a self-serve planning station.

The St. Catharines location in the Pen Centre is scheduled to open in late October or early November.

The stores will not stock large quantities of furniture, instead only having a small, curated selection of samples on display.

According to the announcement, customers who make purchases at the Design Studio can either have them delivered to their homes or they can choose to pick them up at a local Ikea Pick-up location.

The previous Ikea Pick-up and Order Point near the Fairview Mall closed last year but the company's wesbite lists a PenguinPickUp location on Welland Avenue.