Images of 5 million faces collected in 12 malls across Canada without consent

Privacy watchdogs say images of five million peoples' faces were collected through information kiosks in 12 malls across Canada without the knowledge or consent of the shoppers.

An investigation by the federal, Alberta and B.C. privacy commissioners found commercial real estate firm Cadillac Fairview embedded cameras equipped with facial-recognition technology in the kiosks.

The company said the goal was to analyze the age and gender of shoppers, not to identify individuals, and it believed the collected data wasn't personal and was briefly analyzed and deleted.

But the investigation found Cadillac Fairview violated privacy laws because the data was personal and was collected without obtaining meaningful consent.

The commissioners say sensitive biometric information generated from the images was also being stored in a centralized database by a third party, raising the risk that the details could be used maliciously if found during a data breach.

Cadillac Fairview has since removed the cameras from the kiosks but the commissioners say they are still worried because the company has refused a request to ensure shoppers' permission is obtained if the cameras are ever reinstalled.