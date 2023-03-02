Images of Niagara Falls bank robbery suspects released as Meridian puts up $15,000 reward

Niagara Police have released more images of suspects wanted in a bank robbery in Niagara Falls.

Officers have been investigating since the Feb. 23rd robbery at the Meridian Credit Union on Portage Road.

Additional images have been released of the two suspects and police say the licence plate of the white Dodge Caravan has an Ontario plate number of CSCS014.

The plates were stolen on Feb. 15th, from an address on Scott Street near Meadowvale Drive in St. Catharines.

Both the stolen licence plates and the white Dodge Caravan remain outstanding.

The Meridian Credit Union is offering a $15,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009128.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.