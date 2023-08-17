Images of robbery suspect in St. Catharines released

Niagara Police have released images of a suspect after a 16-year-old boy was robbed in St. Catharines.

It happened back on July 17th at 11 o'clock in the evening on Queenston Street near Oakdale Avenue.

Police say the 16-year-old reported that he was approached by a man who threatened him and demanded his phone, his BMX bike and t-shirt.

The suspect is described as Black, 25-30 years old, 5’10, 210 pounds, he was wearing blue jeans and a blue backpack.

He also had a purple bandana under his hat.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-0688-4111, option 3, extension 1009412.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.