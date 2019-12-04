Images of St.Catharines' theft and fraud suspect released

Niagara Police have released images of a suspect wanted for alleged thefts and frauds happening in St. Catharines.

Officers say it was back in October they started investigating a theft and several frauds in the Bunting Road, Welland Avenue and downtown St. Catharines area.

Police say over the span of several hours during the afternoon of October 15th, a man stole a wallet, a debit card and several other items from a local business and then committed numerous frauds from several local retailers using the "tap" feature of the debit card.

Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying the male suspect.

He is described as white, 20 to 30 years of age, wearing a black baseball hat, grey hoodie, black jacket, red shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, badge # 9470.