Immediate Ban on All Open Air Burning in City of Hamilton

The Hamilton Fire Department continually monitors and evaluates climatic and environmental conditions that could pose an elevated risk to fire and life-safety. Currently, weather indicators are suggesting an elevated risk of wildland and grass fires. This, combined with the migration of smoke from the forest fires in Ontario and Quebec, is significantly impacting local Air Quality Health Index ratings and has led the Hamilton Fire Department to issue an immediate ban on all open air burning in the City of Hamilton. This ban suspends all approved Open Air Burning Permits.

According to Health Canada guidance, at risk populations such as children should reschedule outdoor physical activity when AQHI levels reach 7 or higher. Everyone is at risk from wildfire smoke, most especially small children, pregnant people, seniors, people with lung or heart conditions and people involved in outdoor work or strenuous exercise. More information is available on Climate Change & Air Quality.

This ban would eliminate additional smoke generation created by open air fires that would further negatively impact Air Quality levels. This ban will remain in effect until further notice.

The Open Air Burning ban includes:

burning of clean wood and brush

outdoor campfires

all outdoor wood burning appliances

Residents are further reminded that all smoking materials should be fully extinguished before being discarded in proper non-combustible containers.

The Hamilton Fire Department will continue to monitor the weather conditions and issue a subsequent media release when the open air burning ban is lifted. Residents may also visit www.hamilton.ca/fire for more information.

The Hamilton Fire Department would like to thank all residents for their anticipated co-operation during this ban.

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON