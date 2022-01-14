Immunocompromised Ontarians can book fourth COVID-19 vaccine starting today

Immunocompromised Ontarians can book appointments for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting today.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says the province has already started giving out fourth doses in long-term care homes, retirement homes and other congregate settings.

Dr. Kieran Moore says in order to further protect vulnerable populations, people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised can book a fourth dose starting at 8 a.m. Friday through the provincial vaccine contact centre.

Ontario is reporting 3,630 people in hospital Thursday due to COVID-19, and 500 people in ICU, an increase in hospitalizations from 3,448 people the previous day, and five fewer people in intensive care units.

Moore says he anticipates Omicron will peak in Ontario in the next few weeks, predicting a difficult rest of the month followed by a better February and March.

The province also reported 35 new deaths Thursday from the virus.

