Impaired charges after car lands in Lake Erie

A 53 year old Wainfleet man is facing an impaired driving charge after a car landed in Lake Erie yesterday.

It happened around 9:30 last night when a car travelling in the area of Harbourview and Lakeshore Roads in Wainfleet failed to negotiate a curve, became airborne and rolled into the lake.

Niagara Regional Police say the vehicle landed on his roof in a meter of water and the driver was rescued by fire fighters uninjured.

NRP have charged Michael Degagne with impaired operation of a vehicle and refusal to provide a breath sample.

He's been released from custody and will be in court next month.

He's also been issued an administrative driver's licence suspension for 90 days.

A lengthy retrieval process was required to remove the demolished vehicle from the lake with no evidence of environmental impact.