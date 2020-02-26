Impaired charges after car lands in Lake Erie
A 53 year old Wainfleet man is facing an impaired driving charge after a car landed in Lake Erie yesterday.
It happened around 9:30 last night when a car travelling in the area of Harbourview and Lakeshore Roads in Wainfleet failed to negotiate a curve, became airborne and rolled into the lake.
Niagara Regional Police say the vehicle landed on his roof in a meter of water and the driver was rescued by fire fighters uninjured.
NRP have charged Michael Degagne with impaired operation of a vehicle and refusal to provide a breath sample.
He's been released from custody and will be in court next month.
He's also been issued an administrative driver's licence suspension for 90 days.
A lengthy retrieval process was required to remove the demolished vehicle from the lake with no evidence of environmental impact.
