Impaired driving call ends with drug and weapons charges against 20 year old from Welland

A 20 year old is facing gun and drug charges after a impaired driver complaint.

Niagara Police were alerted to a car driving erratically yesterday afternoon on Merrittville Highway near Port Robinson Road

Officers responded and pulled over the black Honda Civic on Niagara Street near Merritt Street, in the City of Welland

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and upon searching the suspects pockets they found suspected fentanyl.

Officers then spotted a shotgun on the console of the passenger side of the car.

20 year old Holden Albano from Welland has been arrested and is facing numerous charges.

Niagara Regional Police say that they want to thank the community members who observed the dangerous driving habits of the suspect and contacted 9-1-1 to report the suspicion of impaired driving.

