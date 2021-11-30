Impaired driving charges laid after serious crash in Port Colborne sends three to hospital

A serious crash in Port Colborne yesterday afternoon sent three people to hospital.

OPP say the crash happened on Highway 3 at the intersection of Brookfield Rd after a vehicle rear ended a stopped vehicle waiting to make a turn.

One person was airlifted to local hospital, and two patients were transported to hospital.

Police say all injuries are considered non-life threatening.

One person has been charged with three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The area reopened to traffic at 8 o'clock last night.