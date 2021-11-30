Impaired driving charges laid after serious crash in Port Colborne sends three to hospital
A serious crash in Port Colborne yesterday afternoon sent three people to hospital.
OPP say the crash happened on Highway 3 at the intersection of Brookfield Rd after a vehicle rear ended a stopped vehicle waiting to make a turn.
One person was airlifted to local hospital, and two patients were transported to hospital.
Police say all injuries are considered non-life threatening.
One person has been charged with three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.
The area reopened to traffic at 8 o'clock last night.
-
AM Roundtable - Karl Dockstader and Glen McCannAM Roundtable - Karl Dockstader and Glen McCann
-
Four festivals in Niagara Falls getting $900,000 from Ont. governmentTim talks to CEO of Niagara Parks David Adames, he says 250-thousand dollars will support the Winter Festival of Lights. The governent also investing 250-thousand dollars for the Niagara Falls Music Week and New Year’s Eve celebration, 149-thousand for the Niagara Falls Floral Trail, and 245-thousand for Canada Diwali Razzmatazz. The funding will help organizers adapt to new public health measures with virtual, drive-through and other options.
-
View From The Drive Thru - Booster ShotsView From The Drive Thru - Booster Shots