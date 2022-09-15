Impaired driving charges laid in crash that killed Peel Region police officer

A 23-year-old Markham, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a collision that killed a York Region police officer.

York Regional Police say officers responded to a collision involving a white Honda Accord and a Porsche Cayenne at Major Mackenzie Drive and Warden Avenue at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Const. Travis Gillespie, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel Regional Police, who are leading the investigation, say the driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

The driver has been charged with impaired operation causing death and dangerous operation causing death.

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween has said Gillespie was on his way to work at the time of the crash and is survived by his parents.

