'Important' announcement scheduled for tomorrow to support Niagara's infrastructure and tourism
The federal government will be making an announcement in Niagara tomorrow to support infrastructure and tourism in the region.
Minister of the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, Filomena Tassi, will make the 'important' announcement tomorrow morning at the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre.
St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle, and Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey are scheduled to be there as well.
CKTB will bring you details.
