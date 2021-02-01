'Important milestone' to be announced tomorrow for West Lincoln Memorial Hospital rebuild

An announcement regarding the redevelopment of West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby has been scheduled for tomorrow.

The virtual announcement event will feature Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff and leaders from Hamilton Health Sciences.

It's being called 'an important milestone towards redeveloping West Lincoln Memorial Hospital.'

The announcement is being made at 11 a.m.

The Niagara Region has committed $12.6 million to the project.

Ontario has mandated the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation pay a $60-million share of the new build cost, which is estimated at $200 million.