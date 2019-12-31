Important NYE safety and planning tips from NRP

Some important planning information and safety reminders ahead of tonight's festivities.

Niagara Regional Police Media Relations Officer Constable Phil Gavin is encouraging you to plan an alternate route heading into Niagara Falls tonight.

Most people's GPS will direct them to the same major highways, and you can avoid some traffic by finding another way in town.

Constable Gavin also reminding you that RIDE Programs will be out this evening across the region on the lookout for impaired drivers.

He's also asking you to be mindful of getting behind the wheel tomorrow morning, as your body takes time to process alcohol and you could still blow over the legal limit.

The New Years Eve celebtration at Queen Victoria Park kicks off tonight at 8:30 p.m.