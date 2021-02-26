Improvements made to Port Colborne's HH Knoll Park thanks to federal grant

Visitors to Port Colborne's HH Knoll Park will notice some improvements thanks to a Canadian Experiences Fund grant.

The money from the federal government is meant to boost tourism projects across the country.

Some of the improvements at the park include restoration work on the Cenotaph, including LED lighting at the top of the hill, and a power supply for future food trucks at the new HH Knoll Parkette (previously Dawg's Restaurant).

City staff were able to correct tree and pole damage caused by the Halloween storm in 2019.

In the spring new trees will be planted and the city will work with the Niagara Regional Peninsula Authority to create a pollinator bed.

The asphalt walkway around the park has also been repaved to ensure a smooth and barrier-free path.