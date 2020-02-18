iHeartRadio
In Disney version of 'Extreme Makeover,' castle gets updated

CKTB-NEWS-Disney_Castle

Even Cinderella needs an ``Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.''

Disney officials said Monday that the iconic Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World in Florida would be renovated over the next several months.

The most noticeable changes will be the addition of gold trim to most of the castle and the darkening of the blue hue on the castle's turrets. The castle is located in the Magic Kingdom park.

Work on the castle will last through the summer. Despite the work, shows at the castle will continue as usual, Jason Kirk, a vice-president of the Magic Kingdom, said in a blog post.

The renovation is coming during the 70th anniversary of the release of the 1950 classic animated film, ``Cinderella.''

