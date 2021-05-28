In just four months 1600 residents have become Essential Care Partners in Niagara

Niagara is now home to 1600 Essential Care Partners.

The program, launched by Niagara Health during the pandemic, allows patients to designate up to two loved ones who can provide emotional, cognitive and/or physical care.

The role is different than a visitor, as an ECP is someone who is considered essential to the safety and well-being of a patient while they are in the hospital.

Support can include things like assisting in decision-making, helping patients with eating or other tasks and communicating with hospital staff and physicians when they notice changes in behaviour.

Patients are eligible for an ECP if they are admitted to an inpatient bed for longer than seven days or they have a preplanned surgery.

ECPs complete a formal orientation process before being designated and follow all infection prevention and control guidelines while at the hospital.

Some examples where an ECP would be beneficial include life-altering events, vulnerable patients who may be unable to communicate effectively or who are suffering from cognitive impairment and patients who require a caregiver to prevent physical hardship or support for transitions in care.

Patients can designate and request an ECP by speaking with their care team.

"Loved ones play an invaluable role in the care of our patients. When visitor restrictions were put in place at Niagara Health to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe, we introduced the Essential Care Partners (ECP) program to ensure our patients would continue to benefit from the support of their loved ones while in the hospital."