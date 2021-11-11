In-person Remembrance Day ceremonies return

Canadians returned to cenotaphs and monuments across much of the country this morning to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of Canada.

Hundreds of people, masked and socially-distanced, were on hand at Memorial Park in St. Catharines for this morning's ceremonies.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is highlighting the contribution of Canadian soldiers who served in Afghanistan in a Remembrance Day ceremony this morning.



Speaking outside the Ontario legislature, Ford noted this year marks 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center and the start of Canada's mission in Afghanistan.



The premier also paid tribute to those who served in the First and Second World Wars, the Korean and Gulf wars, and ``countless'' peacekeeping missions around the world.