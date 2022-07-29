In-person service for mail-in passport requests now available at 300 sites in Canada

The federal government is making some changes to try to eliminate the long line-ups outside passport offices.



Some travellers will now be able to request their mail-in applications be transferred to any of the more than 300 local Service Canada centres for processing.



Until now, applicants could only ask for a transfer by visiting one of 35 specialized passport sites or by contacting a call centre.

The new policy will apply to anyone who completed their application by mail more than 20 business days ago, which allows enough time for it to have been entered into the system, and has proof that they are travelling within 20 business days from when they ask for a transfer



Social Development Minister Karina Gould says the change will speed up processing times for overdue passports and shorten the lineups for urgent requests at passport offices.