The In the Soil Arts Festival is returning to downtown St. Catharines.

The 14th annual event takes place June 10-12 at various locations in the city.

The multi-arts event features music, theatre, comedy, visual arts, and more.

Deanna Jones, Artistic Director of Suitcase in Point and In the Soil Arts Festival, says “With an outstanding roster of artists who have developed work in response to the theme hereafter, there is much to entice our community to get out and about in downtown St. Catharines!” She adds “We’ve been chomping at the bit to return to live performances in inspired venues and can’t wait to share what’s in store from incredible artists who have dreamt up rousing performances, installations and activities for this new world, hereafter.”

The weekend also features family-friendly programming, and a “Vendor Bender” artisan market curated by BlackOwned905 and the James Street Market.

For a full schedule of events visit https://inthesoil.on.ca/