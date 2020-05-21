In the Soil Arts Festival kicks off online this weekend

The organizers behind the In The Soil Arts Festival have found a way to continue while keeping at a distance.

The festival has moved online, showcasing more than 20 digital events starting tomorrow.

The launch event is planned for 6 p.m. tomorrow evening and the festivities will continue until June 7th.

Some of the exhibits include a Sunset Dance Party, an all-female comedy show, and pre-recorded theatre performances.

Almost all of the events will be available on the In The Soil Arts Festival Facebook page and YouTube channel.

All events are free but donations are always appreciated.

Organizers also encourage everyone to support local restaurants by digging into some of the take-away options while watching the engaging performances.