In the Soil Arts Festival kicks off online this weekend
The organizers behind the In The Soil Arts Festival have found a way to continue while keeping at a distance.
The festival has moved online, showcasing more than 20 digital events starting tomorrow.
The launch event is planned for 6 p.m. tomorrow evening and the festivities will continue until June 7th.
Some of the exhibits include a Sunset Dance Party, an all-female comedy show, and pre-recorded theatre performances.
Almost all of the events will be available on the In The Soil Arts Festival Facebook page and YouTube channel.
All events are free but donations are always appreciated.
Organizers also encourage everyone to support local restaurants by digging into some of the take-away options while watching the engaging performances.
-
COVID-19 | Waving Fees for Pop Up Patios to Support Decimated Restaurant/Bar BusinessShelby Knox Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding waving fees for pop up patios/closing St. Paul Street on the weekends for foot traffic in support of the decimated restaurant/bar business
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Lawyers/Legal System/Persona Injury LawShelby Knox Speaks with Chris Richard – Personal Injury Lawyer regarding the impact COVID-19 pandemic has had on personal injury law. legal system
-
Niagara Builders Campaign to Support CommunityShelby Knox Speaks with Paul Savoia – Niagara Pines Development regarding Niagara Builders campaign to help community during pandemic