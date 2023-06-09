iHeartRadio
In The Soil Festival kicks off tonight in St. Catharines


St. Catharines is welcoming back the In the Soil Arts Festival this weekend.

Things begin with a festival launch party tonight at The Robby at the Niagara Folk Arts Centre.

The 15th annual event  features various free and ticketed events that include theatre, music, comedy, art installations and more.

Click HERE to listen to Co-founder Deanna Jones discuss the festival on The Drive.

The festival runs until June 17th.

For more information visit https://suitcaseinpoint.com/in-the-soil-arts-festival/

