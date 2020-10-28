In the words of PM the pandemic sucks

We haven't even had Halloween and the Prime Minister is already talking Christmas.

Justin Trudeay warning yesterday says the pandemic could jeopardize large gatherings with friends and family over Christmas.

And he admits, "this sucks, it really, really does."

Trudeau says he realizes that Canadians are frustrated and anxious about the partial lockdowns in some parts of the country, but he is urging Canadians to listen to health experts because it's going to be a very difficult winter.

His comments come as the pandemic has now claimed 10,000 lives in Canada.

