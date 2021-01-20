Inauguration Day dawns in the United States
It's a big day in the United States as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris prepare to be sworn in as president and vice-president.
Tensions are high as the attack on the Capitol Building remains fresh in many minds and measures have been taken to try to ensure today's transition of power will be peaceful.
Today's inauguration is set to be a glitzy affair, despite a much smaller live audience due to COVID-19.
Lady Gaga will be performing the national anthem after she campaigned for Biden during the general election.
Tom Hanks is set to host a 90 minute special carried on major TV networks and broadcast through social media channels.
Some of the performers slated to appear include Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Demi Lovato, and Bruce Springsteen.
Biden has laid out some of his priorities upon taking office, including tackling the COVID-19 crisis.
Some Canadian politicians are concerned with reports he will cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is asking Biden to sit down and talk with Canadian representatives about the future of the pipeline and has even stated he is prepared to seek legal damages if Biden plans to scrap the pipeline.
Coverage of the inauguration is set to start at 10:30 a.m. with the 'Celebrating American Primetime Special' at 8:30 p.m.
-
Covid positive passengers are still finding their way into the countryThe B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 40 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures since Sunday. Last week Canada made it mandatory for incoming international air travellers to present evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board a plane. Despite the new rules it appears infected passengers are still finding their way into the country. Tim talks to St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Liz Fleming and Chris LowesROUNDTABLE with Liz Fleming and Chris Lowes
-
U-S President Donald Trump is about to leave the White HouseTim talks with Don Abelson Professor Political Science St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, as Donald Trump has left the White House for the last time as president