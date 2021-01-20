Inauguration Day dawns in the United States

It's a big day in the United States as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris prepare to be sworn in as president and vice-president.

Tensions are high as the attack on the Capitol Building remains fresh in many minds and measures have been taken to try to ensure today's transition of power will be peaceful.

Today's inauguration is set to be a glitzy affair, despite a much smaller live audience due to COVID-19.

Lady Gaga will be performing the national anthem after she campaigned for Biden during the general election.

Tom Hanks is set to host a 90 minute special carried on major TV networks and broadcast through social media channels.

Some of the performers slated to appear include Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Demi Lovato, and Bruce Springsteen.

Biden has laid out some of his priorities upon taking office, including tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

Some Canadian politicians are concerned with reports he will cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is asking Biden to sit down and talk with Canadian representatives about the future of the pipeline and has even stated he is prepared to seek legal damages if Biden plans to scrap the pipeline.

Coverage of the inauguration is set to start at 10:30 a.m. with the 'Celebrating American Primetime Special' at 8:30 p.m.