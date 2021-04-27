Income tax deadline comes up April 30th

Only a few days remain before the income tax deadline.

For most Canadians, the deadline to file and pay 2020 income taxes is April 30th.

Self-employed people, or anyone whose spouse or common law partner is self-employed have until June 15th.

Last year the government extended the income tax deadlines due to the pandemic, but did not offer the same leeway this year.

This year may also require a bit more paperwork for people working from home.

The Canadian Revenue Agency has offered two options to claim work-from-home expenses: a simplified version allowing employees who worked from home for more than 50 percent of four consecutive weeks to claim $2 per day up to a maximum of $400, or a detailed method asking for home office expenses such as a portion of your hydro bill, internet bill, and other associated costs such as stationary, and a signed form from your employer.