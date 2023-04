Incubus is set to perform at the OLG Stage at Fallsview on August 6.

Their 1999 album Make Yourself went multi-platinum and their recent album 8, reached number four on the Billboard Top 200, marking the fifth consecutive Top 5 debut by Incubus on the respective chart.

The band will be joined by special guest Badflower with tickets going on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m.