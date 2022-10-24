Incumbent brother wins in Port Colborne

It was a mayoral race that attracted attention nationwide after a brother of an incumbent Mayor threw his hat in the ring.

Charles Steele was unsuccessful in his attempt to take the Mayor's seat from his brother, Bill.

Bill Steele won 62 per cent of the vote in Monday's election, while Charles received 37 per cent of the vote.

Fred Davies has already been acclaimed as Regional Councillor in the city.

Port Colborne saw a voter turnout of 31 per cent.