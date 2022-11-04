Independent official exploring options to probe possible crimes at residential schools

An independent official appointed to help Indigenous communities investigate unmarked graves at former residential school sites says she is exploring options to probe possible crimes.



Kimberly Murray says questions of justice are arising when she speaks to survivors and community leaders.



Murray is a former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, which spent seven years investigating the residential schools system.



She was appointed to her new role to help Indigenous communities access records related to residential schools and search for unmarked graves.



Murray says it's clear people don't have faith in the justice system to investigate and respond to these deaths, so she plans to seek outside advice on options that could include a special tribunal.



Ottawa has already said it doesn't have jurisdiction appoint a special prosecutor, but has left the door open to hearing from Murray on what she recommends.