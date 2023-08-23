India lands a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, a first for the world

India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole.

This is a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, a technological triumph for the world's most populous nation.

A lander with a rover inside touched down on the lunar surface at 6:04 p.m. local time last evening, sparking celebrations around the country, including from space scientists watching in the city of Bengaluru.

After a failed attempt nearly four years ago, joins the United States, the Soviet Union and China in achieving a moon landing.