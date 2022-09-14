Indigenous community members concerned about progress of reconciliation with King Charles

Some Indigenous leaders and community members say they're concerned about making progress on reconciliation with the new monarch.



Treaty 8 Grandy Chief Arthur Noskey says First Nations had been making progress with the Queen towards upholding treaty agreements before her death.



He says he hopes they won't have to start from ground zero with King Charles.



First Nations leaders in British Columbia have urged the King to make his first official act a renunciation of the Doctrine of Discovery, which are documents used to justify the colonization of the Americas.



National Chief RoseAnne Archibald of the Assembly of First Nations says her next step in Crown relations is to see a Royal Proclamation of Reconciliation issued by the Crown.



Crystal Fraser is an assistant professor in the faculty of native studies at the University of Alberta.



She says her expectations are low when it comes to significant changes from the monarchy regarding reconciliation.