Indigenous group expressing outrage over paused investigation in Port Colborne

It's hard not to be outraged as an Indigenous person in Niagara.

That's the comment from Executive Director of the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre on news that an archaeological investigation has been paused in Port Colborne.

Jennifer Dockstader, tells CKTB she's outraged that in this time of truth and reconciliation the investigation has been paused.

Human remains and Indigenous artifacts have been found on the burial site on Sugarloaf Street and Isabel Street, across from the hospital.

Port Colborne council approved the plans to investigate on March 28th, but recently said the project has been paused as more engagement was needed.

Some councillors also expressed concern over the month-long road closure, and the length and ultimate price tag of the investigation.

"Give the respect of the land to these people, think about what you say in public meetings. It might not just be your friends and colleagues. You might not even be thinking about how that might be offensive. Try to be respectful."

The city says it is committed to the project, and engaging with the Indigenous community.