Indigenous leaders delegation invited to Vatican in December
A delegation of Indigenous leaders has been invited by Pope Francis to visit the Vatican in December, where they will press for a papal apology for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools.
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops says the pope is deeply committed to hearing directly from Indigenous people.
The invitation comes in the wake of the discovery of nearly one-thousand unmarked graves believed to contain Indigenous children on two former residential school sites in B-C and Saskatchewan.
-
A Day To Listen - 610 CKTB AM Roundtable - June 30/21AMPLIFYING INDIGENOUS VOICES Sean Vanderklis and Karl Dockstader talk to Matt Holmes
-
A Day To Listen - Sol Mamamkwa, MPP KiiwetinoongAMPLIFYING INDIGENOUS VOICES Matt talks to Sol Mamamkwa, MPP Kiiwetinoong
-