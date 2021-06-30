iHeartRadio
Indigenous leaders delegation invited to Vatican in December

CKTB - NEWS

A delegation of Indigenous leaders has been invited by Pope Francis to visit the Vatican in December, where they will press for a papal apology for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools.
    
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops says the pope is deeply committed to hearing directly from Indigenous people.
    
The invitation comes in the wake of the discovery of nearly one-thousand unmarked graves believed to contain Indigenous children on two former residential school sites in B-C and Saskatchewan. 

