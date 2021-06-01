Indigenous leaders demand action as 'take-note' debate gets underway in Parliament

Indigenous leaders are demanding more than speeches today as a so-called "take-note'' debate gets underway in Parliament.



The focus is on the recent discovery of the remains of more than 200 children on the grounds of the former Indian Residential School in Kamloops, BC.



Chief Perry Bellegarde of the National Assembly of First Nations says it's time for the Liberals to dedicate more resources to fully investigate all Indigenous child deaths at residential schools.



Meanwhile, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is prepared to move forward with efforts to locate unmarked remains of residential school students in his province, whether or not the federal government is on board.

Niagara Falls will be illuminated orange again today in recognition of the lives lost.