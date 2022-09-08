Indigenous leaders in Saskatchewan gather in the wake of deadly stabbings

There were hugs, tears and calls for change today as Indigenous leaders in Saskatchewan gathered on the James Smith Cree Nation in the wake of a series of deadly stabbings.

The community's chief, Wally Burns, says words cannot express the impact on the community, and acts of violence must stop.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says all of Canada mourns with the First Nation.

A black cloth covered the speaker's podium as a symbol of mourning.

The event comes one day after police arrested Myles Sanderson following a four-day manhunt.

Sanderson, who died shortly after he was arrested, was a suspect in a series of attacks that left 10 people dead and 18 injured.

His brother, another suspect in the slayings, was found dead on Monday.

Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte of the Prince Albert Grand Council says the justice system has failed Indigenous people.

He says the parole board, which allowed Myles Sanderson out on statutory release, despite a lengthy criminal record, must be more transparent.

Other leaders called for more First Nations policing.