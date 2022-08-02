Indigenous leaders wish Pope's acknowledgment of genocide was made on Canadian soil

A member of the National Indian Residential School Circle of Survivors says it's good Pope Francis acknowledged that what happened in the schools amounted to genocide, but that he should have said it before he left Canada.



Ken Young, who is the former Manitoba regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations, says he believes the Pope failed to make the acknowledgment during his Canadian visit last week because Canadian Catholic officials failed to brief him properly.



Francis apologized multiple times throughout the week for abuses of Catholic-run residential schools, but didn't use the word ``genocide'' until he was asked by reporters on his plane back to Rome if he accepted that members of the church participated in genocide.



Francis said the reason he did not say that on his apology visit was because he felt ``genocide'' was a technical term.



The Truth and Reconciliation Commission referred to residential schools as a form of cultural genocide when it released its final report in 2015, and since then, a number of Indigenous groups have amended this to say it was genocide.



Young says he believes Francis, when at the end of the Canadian visit, was free to express his own point of view.