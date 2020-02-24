Indigenous politician concerned about singing of royal anthem in legislature
An Indigenous member of Ontario's legislature is raising concerns about politicians singing ``God Save the Queen'' in the chamber.
The legislature recently adopted a host of procedural rule changes, including singing the royal anthem in addition to the Canadian national anthem on the first Monday of each month.
Sol Mamakwa, who represents the northern riding of Kiiwetinoong, with a majority Indigenous population, says introducing that anthem to the legislature is a step backwards in reconciliation.
Mamakwa, A Kingfisher Lake band member, says as a First Nations person it was hurtful to hear the anthem.
It was sung today for the first time since the legislature resumed since the winter break and the new ruels went into effect.
