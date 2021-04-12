Indigenous vaccine clinics open for bookings

Niagara Public Health and 15 local Indigenous leaders announce pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics are now open for bookings.

The new Indigenous specific clinics will be on April 21, 22, and 28 at the MacBain Community Centre in Niagara Falls.



Indigenous adults 18+, as well as those in their household who are 18+ and not Indigenous, are eligible to register through an online registration form supported by the De dwa da dehs nye's Aboriginal Health Centre.



Those who have received their first vaccination at Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre on March 10 or 11, or at the Niagara Regional Native Centre on March 15, are asked to not register online as they will be contacted with appointment details for their second dose.



Anyone who is unable to access the online registration form is invited to call the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre at 905-871-8931, or the Niagara Regional Native Centre at 905-688-6484 to register for an appointment.



Through the first three Indigenous specific clinics and Public Health mass vaccination clinics, approximately 1,580 Indigenous individuals aged 55+ and their household members have received their first vaccination.

